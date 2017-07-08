eyeson for Slack

HOW EYESON CAN BOOST YOUR WORKFLOW
AUTOMATIC DATA SYNC – LET EYESON TAKE THE MINUTES
All presented slides and recordings will be posted in your Slack channel, so all team members stay informed.
LIVE STREAMING – REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE BEYOND SLACK’S BORDERS
Stream live to YouTube and increase the range of your webinars.
Keep your viewers engaged – they can post questions directly into your video by using the /eyeson-ask command.
Profit from eyeson room features in Slack
-
9 IN ONE VIDEO… and 100 viewers in eyeson room. Team members not visible on screen can participate by chat.
-
GUEST LOGINInvite guests to eyeson room without registration
-
MOBILE OPTIMIZEDLow bandwidth on your mobile phone even with 9 active participants
-
LIVE STREAMING & RECORDINGSession recording & live streaming to YouTube, Facebook, …
-
SYNCHRONIZED ACTIVITIESPresented slides and video recordings are played back in the respective Slack channel
-
PRESENTATIONShare your screen or present your PDF to a large audience or your team