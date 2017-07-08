eyeson for Slack gets hunted

Hey product hunters! Add eyeson to Slack now and get live streaming 30-days for free.
Only valid until Friday.

Add to Slack

eyeson for Slack

HOW EYESON CAN BOOST YOUR WORKFLOW

AUTOMATIC DATA SYNC – LET EYESON TAKE THE MINUTES

All presented slides and recordings will be posted in your Slack channel, so all team members stay informed.

LIVE STREAMING – REACH A LARGE AUDIENCE BEYOND SLACK’S BORDERS

Stream live to YouTube and increase the range of your webinars.
Keep your viewers engaged – they can post questions directly into your video by using the /eyeson-ask command.

4 steps to your eyeson room

From text to video in Slack

  • Click the "Add to Slack" button
  • "Authorize" eyeson to integrate with your Slack team
  • Enter "/eyeson" in one of your channels
  • eyeson creates a link for all channel members to join eyeson room
Add to Slack

Profit from eyeson room features in Slack

9 IN ONE VIDEO

… and 100 viewers in eyeson room. Team members not visible on screen can participate by chat.

GUEST LOGIN

Invite guests to eyeson room without registration

MOBILE OPTIMIZED

Low bandwidth on your mobile phone even with 9 active participants

LIVE STREAMING & RECORDING

Session recording & live streaming to YouTube, Facebook, …

SYNCHRONIZED ACTIVITIES

Presented slides and video recordings are played back in the respective Slack channel

PRESENTATION

Share your screen or present your PDF to a large audience or your team

Add eyeson room to Slack now and profit from 30-days free PREMIUM.

Add to Slack